Exporters to access training online

Exporters in Jamaica who would usually converge on the head office of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) for its exporting training now have the option of accessing the programme online.

JAMPRO and the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus have collaborated and will officially launch the online version of JAMPRO’s export development workshop titled “A Step by Step Guide to Exporting”. The workshop is scheduled to begin on October 13, 2019.

The Step by Step Guide to Exporting has traditionally been hosted by JAMPRO at its Head Office in Kingston since 2010, however, to facilitate more exporters and export ready companies, the Agency is collaborating with the UWI Open Campus to offer the workshop to persons across the island.

The 8-week workshop will focus on preparing companies for exporting to new markets, procedures to execute before exporting, and getting products into new markets. Over the years, the workshop has facilitated approximately 600 prospective exporters and it is hoped that with online access, more exporters will be able to empower themselves with the knowledge needed to access new markets and identify export opportunities.