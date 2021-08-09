Paying homage to the Jamaican proverb 'encouragement sweetens labour' Olympic 110-metre hurdles champion Hansle Parchment says the luxury of his welcome home package provided by Sandals Resorts International will definitely motivate him to win more championship medals.

“Extra niceness now, and a little bit more extra love. That is a lot of motivation to keep on winning, so I am going to make sure that I put in the work that is necessary to maintain top form,” Parchment told the Jamaica Observer shortly after arriving at the AC Hotel Kingston in style yesterday.

After his flight landed at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay yesterday afternoon, Parchment boarded the Sandals King Air 250 private jet piloted by Daniel Sale, where he enjoyed a relaxing 22-minute flight to Tinson Pen Aerodrome in Kingston.

There, the Olympic gold medallist was met by Minister of Sport Olivia Grange, as well as junior minister Alando Terrelonge, Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association President Garth Gayle, and members of the Sandals team, who ensured his trip to the Caribbean's leading new hotel was smooth in a BMW X4.

As Sandals Resort Internationals Executive Chairman Adam Stewart puts it, it was only the best for the world's best.

And rightly so.

Parchment overcame a lengthy battle with injury to become the second Jamaican Olympic gold medallist in the event, clocking a season's best 13.04, which was his fastest time in six years, at the just-concluded 2020 Tokyo Games. American Grant Holloway (13.09) was second, with the other Jamaican finalist Ronald Levy finishing third in 13.10.

The 31-year-old Parchment was the first Jamaican to clock a sub-13 second time, and was also the first Olympic and World Championship Jamaican medallist in the event, prior to Omar McLeod's win at the 2016 Games in Rio.

To that end, sports analysts have said that his triumphant moment in the obstacle event was long in coming and is truly deserving of all the accolades.

“I think it is awesome that Sandals Resorts International did something like that for me. It was a real presidential kind of treatment and so I am really grateful for that,” Parchment said.

“I hope others will come on board and support the athletes a little more, you know, giving them a touch of what luxury is like, and just giving them a little bit of motivation of sorts to keep doing what they are doing,” he added.

While reflecting on his journey, Parchment — who has always maintained that if you take care of your body it will respond when you demand it — expressed gratitude for the support and patience of his coach, Fitz Coleman, and others.

“It was fun,” he said in reference to his gold medal run. “I really went out and enjoyed myself, putting all the work that I did to prepare for the Olympics to full use, and I have a lot to give thanks for — my coach and all the people who have been supporting me as an athlete.”

He also spared a thought for his counterparts, who have been heavily criticised for not medalling.

“The support that everyone is giving me now I would like to see that for the other athletes as well. It is tough to go out after months of preparation and not get the result you wanted, so it would be good for us, as a nation, to give the support as we can to everybody and build that team spirit so that next time they will know that the support is strong and real,” the soft-spoken athlete said.

“So I give thanks to everybody that's supporting me, and I look forward to going out and winning some more championship medals,” he added.

Stewart agreed that all the athletes have indeed showed true grit, determination and commitment in their Olympic Games appearances, and as such is eager to give them a taste of what the world-class resort chain has to offer.

“So, from my team and I here at Sandals Resorts International, it is an absolute pleasure as the group voted world's best to host the world's best on the athletics field.

“We are so proud, you guys showed us how you can do your thing and we can't wait to show you the way we are going to take care of all our athletes in true, fine, world-class Jamaican hospitality,” said Stewart, who is also executive chairman of the Jamaica Observer.

He also joined the call for corporate Jamaica to show more support and appreciation for the time and effort committed by the athletes to compete and, by extension, build the country's brand on the world stage.

“I think it is really important for corporate Jamaica to step forward and be a part of the conversation, to respect the commitment and time that you Olympians put in to get to the level you are,” Stewart said.

“I don't think it is recognised by everyone, every day, the kind of work that you put in to be at the level that you are. I am not by any means an athlete, but in the corporate world it's the same where we try every day to be the best of the best. So we stand here proud to have this opportunity to share this history as one of the finest in Jamaica and the Caribbean with our athletes,” Stewart said.