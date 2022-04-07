Exxon eyes 2025 start for Yellowtail

The Government of the Guyana on Friday signed the petroleum production licence for the Yellowtail offshore development in the Stabroek Block, paving the way for the ExxonMobil's subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, to begin production at the well in 2025.

With this approval, ExxonMobil will embark on its largest project yet offshore Guyana. Yellowtail has an estimated capacity of 900 million oil-equivalent barrels, from which Esso will produce up to 250,000 barrels of oil per day using the One Guyana floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

In addition, ExxonMobil has earmarked US$10 billion for the development project, making it the single-largest investment in the history of Guyana, the country's Department of Public Information (DPI) shared. The company and its partners estimate that the development of Yellowtail will generate up to 10 projects.

“Yellowtail's development further demonstrates the successful partnership between ExxonMobil and Guyana, and helps provide the world with another reliable source of energy to meet future demand and ensure a secure energy transition,” Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, remarked.

“We are working to maximise benefits for the people of Guyana and increase global supplies through safe and responsible development on an accelerated schedule,” he continued.

So far, ExxonMobil's exploration offshore Guyana has yielded discoverable resources amounting to 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels. At present, more than 3,500 Guyanese are supporting the company's activities in Guyana, an increase of 50 per cent since 2019, when production at the Liza-1 well began.

The production capacity at the Liza Phase 1 development increase to more than 140,000 gross barrels of oil per day following production optimisation work now under way.

In February this year, ExxonMobil commenced production at the Liza Phase 2 development, utilising the Liza Unity FPSO, which will reach a production capacity of 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day later this year. The third development on the block at Payara is on track for production start-up in 2024, utilising the Prosperity FPSO with a production capacity of approximately 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day.

According to ExxonMobil, along with direct contractors, it has paid US$600 million to more than 800 local suppliers since 2015. To date, more than 3,000 Guyanese companies have registered with Centre for Local Business Development, which it founded with Hess Guyana Exploration and Chinese-owned CNOOC Petroleum Guyana in 2017.

With 45 per cent interest in the Stabroek Block, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited will be the operator at the Yellowtail Project. Hess and CNOOC own 30 per cent and 25 per cent rights to the block, respectively.

Also commenting on the approval, CEO of Hess Corporation — the parent of Hess Guyana Exploration — noted, “We are excited to sanction our fourth oil development and the largest FPSO to date on the Stabroek Block.”

He added: “We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Guyana and our partners to realise the remarkable potential of this world-class resource for the benefit of all stakeholders. The world will need these low-cost oil resources to meet future energy demand and help ensure an affordable, just and secure energy transition.”

In the meantime, the Government of Guyana has assured that approval of the Yellowtail development has been scrutinised by local and international experts.

“Prior to the approval, the Government of Guyana contracted Bayphase Oil and Gas Consultants and Redford Group…and a team of technical experts to review the Yellowstone Development Plan in keeping with internationally recognised standards within the oil and gas industry,” DPI stated.

In addition, it said that the team of technical experts assessed the project to ensure compliance with and enforcement of regulations governing environmental standards and reservoir management.

Speaking on behalf of the Government, Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat expressed satisfaction with the reviews that facilitated the licensing of the Yellowtail Project. He also pointed out that the project will build on the recently passed local content legislation which aims to achieve workforce development, supplier development and overall strategic investment in the South American country.

“The Government of Guyana remains committed to managing and extracting Guyana's oil and gas resources sustainably in keeping with internationally recognised acceptable environmental standards and transparency,” DPI said.