Face-to-face classes show extent of learning gap

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — The resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday showed just how wide the learning gap is among some students. During visits to four schools in Hanover and Westmoreland, educators signalled the issue as a major challenge. Staff and furniture shortages and limited classroom space were also among the challenges being faced.

“The work that teachers got [from students when they were online] supersedes what they got face-to-face, and that says something about online because the parents were there to assist them. So we thought they were doing well, but when they come before us face-to-face, their standard is way below what we require,” said principal of the Negril All-Age School in Westmoreland Sheron Suckra.

At Little London High School, also in Westmoreland, Vice-Principal Terry James pointed out that diagnostic tests have shown that a vast percentage of grades seven and eight students are performing well below standard.

“So, we have to be very creative in what we do. We have to be making some modifications to our curriculum to ensure that we [meet] the needs of our students,” stated James, who made it clear that despite the workload her teachers remain committed.

Because of a staff shortage that has left the school without an English teacher, librarian, industrial technology teacher, music teacher and a school nurse some teachers have to take on additional work, she said.

And while classroom space is not a problem at Little London High, there is not enough furniture. Additionally, there is concern about the toll the pandemic has taken on students.

James said her staff members, especially the guidance counselling department, are working overtime to provide psychosocial support to students.

Gabriel Roache is among those who have had a tough time coping. She said she was happy to be back at school for face-to-face classes where she can express herself freely and get more work done.

“It [pandemic] really affected me personally because I didn't have many friends. Sometimes the WhatsApp thing…, you really don't like to text back. So, it really took a [physiological] toll on me personally,” said Roache.

Head Boy Jordan Johnson said it was similarly challenging for him. Apart from household chores, the young man had to juggle babysitting his siblings with online classes. He spoke of the anxiety of preparing for school on Monday; he was almost late. Now, Johnson said, “that burden [of the first day] has gone”.

Among the challenges being faced by some of the schools is how to accommodate all their students while ensuring that they abide by social distancing rules.

Suckra said some parents who tried to enrol their children for the first time on Monday had to be turned away as there was simply no space to accommodate them.

While she will be having dialogue with the Ministry of Education about the need for additional classroom space, she said the assistance of corporate Jamaica is also welcome.

Space was also an issue at Green Island High School in Hanover which was operating on a shift system before the pandemic. Board Chairman Donovan Hamilton said he has given instructions to the principal to craft a solution, which will be fine-tuned on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at Lucea Infant School, which had originally commenced full resumption of face-to-face classes on January 10, parents were eager to continue. Upon arriving at the school compound at 7:30 am, the Jamaica Observer was greeted by Jennifer Griffiths, the lone parent, and her child who were the first to arrive.

Griffiths said that while school begins at 8:30 am, her being early was not unusual as she and her child, a grade three student, are always the first to arrive.

Another parent, Mark Cunningham, said the resumption of face-to-face classes for the year is going well for his son, who has shown improvements academically.

Noting that he is happy with the protocols put in place and followed at the school, he said he was never afraid to send out his little one to interact with other students.

Principal Monique Watson Robinson disclosed that the school has a student population of 210 and a staff complement of 16. She added that the school has also received additional support from 14 Youth Service participants.