Facebook and PlayStation pull out of global gaming conference over coronavirus concerns

Facebook and PlayStation pull out of global gaming conference over coronavirus concernsFriday, February 21, 2020
|
Two of the biggest names in gaming will not be attending The Game Developer Conference, due to take place from March 16 to 20 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco.
PlayStation and Facebook have announced their withdrawal because of coronavirus fears.
Coronavirus has spread to 26 countries, including the United States, and has killed more 2000 people.
It has already forced the cancellation of Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest tech conference, which was due to kick off in Barcelona on Monday.
‘Out of concern for the health and safety of our employees, our dev partners and the GDC community as a whole, Facebook’s AR-VR and gaming teams won’t be attending this year’s Game Developers Conference due to the evolving public health risks related to COVID-19,’ Oculus said in a blog post.
“We’re removing our booth footprint and advising all employees to refrain from travelling to the show,” it continued.
Oculus said it will share the announcements it had planned for the show online, through videos and Q&As.
