Facebook blocks news access in Australia

Facebook blocks news access in AustraliaThursday, February 18, 2021
|
Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news stories, escalating a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organizations for content.
Australia’s government condemned the step, which also blocked some government communications, including messages about emergency services, and some commercial pages.
Facebook acted after the House of Representatives passed legislation that would make it and Google pay for Australian journalism, said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. He said he was given no warning before Facebook acted.
Australian news organizations could not post stories and people who tried to share existing news stories got notifications saying they were blocked from doing so .
“This post can’t be shared,” the website said. “In response to Australian government legislation, Facebook restricts the posting of news links and all posts from news Pages in Australia. Globally, the posting and sharing of news links from Australian publications is restricted.”
The legislation mentioned by the notice has not yet been enacted.
