Facebook blocks Trump from accessing account for the rest of his presidency

Facebook blocks Trump from accessing account for the rest of his presidencyThursday, January 07, 2021
US President Donald Trump has been blocked from Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely”. This comes just a day after Twitter locked his account for 12 hours because of “repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”
CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Thursday that Donald Trump’s access to the social media platform poses a great risk to the country’s democracy.
“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” he wrote.
The social media giant’s decision comes a day after violent pro-Trump extremists stormed the US Capitol while lawmakers worked to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence,” Zuckerberg continued.
