Facebook closes London office after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Facebook closes London office after employee tests positive for coronavirusSaturday, March 07, 2020
|
Facebook closed its London
offices until Monday for deep cleaning after a Singapore-based employee, who
previously visited their London bureau, tested positive for the coronavirus.
“An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices 24-26 February 2020,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Friday.
“We are, therefore, closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then.”
The news comes as more than 3,000 persons in dozens of countries have been killed by the virus.
