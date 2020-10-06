Facebook deletes Trump’s COVID-19 post

Facebook deletes Trump’s COVID-19 postTuesday, October 06, 2020
A Facebook post by US President Donald Trump in which he claimed that COVID-19 was “less lethal” than the flu has been deleted by the social media platform.
Trump, who is now back at the Whitehouse after being treated for COVID-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center wrote that the US had “learned to live with” flu season, “just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”
The same message was posted on Twitter. But Twitter hid it behind a warning about “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information”. Users have to click past the alert to read the tweet.
Both social networks have vowed to combat potentially dangerous misinformation around the virus.
“We remove incorrect information about the severity of Covid-19, and have now removed this post,” said Andy Stone, policy communications manager at Facebook.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 mortality rate is possibly ten times higher than 10 or more flu strains.
