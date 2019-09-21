Facebook suspends tens of thousands of apps in privacy review

Facebook said Friday it suspended

“tens of thousands” of apps on its platform as a result of its review

on privacy practices launched following the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica.

The review was launched in 2018 after revelations that the political consultancy hijacked personal data on millions of Facebook users and included attorneys, external investigators, data scientists, engineers, policy specialists, and others, according to a Facebook statement.

The suspensions are “not necessarily an indication that these apps were posing a threat to people,” said a statement from vice president of partnerships Ime Archibong, adding that some “did not respond to our request for information.”

Archibong said the investigation “has addressed millions of apps. Of those, tens of thousands have been suspended for a variety of reasons while we continue to investigate.”

The huge social network became the subject of intense scrutiny after acknowledging in 2018 that Cambridge Analytica misappropriated personal data on tens of millions of Facebook users as part of its work for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Subsequently, Facebook said it would begin reviewing all apps on the platform to determine how they used data and if they respect its privacy rules.

“In a few cases, we have banned apps completely,” Archibong said.

A year ago, Facebook said it had banned some 400 apps including one called myPersonality, which according to Archibong “shared information with researchers and companies with only limited protections in place,” and refused to accept an audit.

Facebook said a recent agreement on privacy with the US Federal Trade Commission — which included a record US$5 billion fine — calls for additional oversight on app developers.