Facebook’s ban on Donald Trump upheld

Facebook’s ban on Donald Trump upheldWednesday, May 05, 2021
Looks like Donald Trump won’t be making a Facebook post anytime soon.
Facebook’s Oversight Board has upheld the former US president’s ban from its Instagram and Facebook platform.
However, the social media giant is facing criticism from the board over the permanency of the ban which it says is beyond the scope of Facebook’s normal penalities.
The Oversight Board said the initial decision to permanently suspend Trump was “indeterminate and standardless”. And that the correct response should be “consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform”.
So Trump’s ban is in place for now, but Facebook must respond to this aspect of the ruling in six months.
Trump was ban from both sites for his role in inciting the Capitol Hill riots in January.
