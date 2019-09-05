Facing the issues: This is where Bunting stands on the economy, crime and climate change

Peter Bunting has big plans to move Jamaica forward. In this interview with BUZZ‘ Al Edwards, he discusses issues from the economy to crime and climate change.

On the issue of the economy, he said that the creative industry has great potential to spur growth. “The creative industry is still a relatively untapped pool. Every Jamaican, practically, is a creative, is performer, sees themselves as a musician, is an actor.

“I think there is a huge potential in the creative industries but we have to start transforming our whole system to have an ecosystem that nurtures these types of activities,” Bunting said.

Watch Bunting address the issues of the day in our BUZZ Feature.