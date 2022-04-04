COMMISSIONER of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Hugh Faulkner has given law enforcement bodies tasked with concluding disciplinary actions against rogue cops a failing grade.

Faulkner, speaking at launch of rights watchdog Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) Annual State of Justice Report at amaica Pegasus hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, questioned the treatment of the 2017 recommendations for the disciplining of rogue cops made by INDECOM in its report that year, after revealing that of the 1,096 recommendations, only one is near completion.

“I am saying, that of police reports, 1,098 complaints, 300 plus have to do with assaults, approximately 1,096 recommendations for discipline, and up to 2022 none of those disciplinary processes have come to a conclusion. One of the matters was part heard but none have come to a conclusion. I am saying the law enforcement bodies have to take, for example, 300 plus complaints of assault seriously,” the INDECOM commissioner declared.

According to Faulkner, law enforcement bodies should live up to expectations as much as authority figures in other spheres.

“When you are a law enforcement body, just as a class prefect has a moral obligation to behave at a higher standard than students, a pastor is expected to function at a higher standard of moral behaviour than the congregation, likewise there is a duty on law enforcement to function in a manner which goes beyond those who enforce the law,” he argued.

“If the police force, or any law enforcement body, takes assault seriously then eventually the persons will appreciate the value of life itself,” he said further.

On Wednesday former commissioner of police and former army chief Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin, in commenting, said citizens have “abrogated” their responsibility to hold the police and elected officials “accountable”.

“Our citizens have got to understand their responsibilities and the responsibility of every citizen starts with getting enumerated and vote when the time comes and after you vote that's not the end of it, you have a continuing responsibility to be aware and beware of everything that is being done in our name. We really need a new covenant. We need a covenant between the masters and the servants as to how we are going to go forward,” Lewin stated.

According to the former army man, Jamaicans in every sphere have become hardened about acts of violence perpetrated against their fellow citizens.

“There is no question about it, when people in the inner city are murdering each other, the people in some parts of Kingston didn't give a damn; neither did the people in Mount Salem, Montego Bay, because they weren't affected, nor the people in Portland because 'a di dutty criminal dem'. And in fact, from some levels of officialdom the attitude is, 'good ting, meck dem kill one annodda”. But little did we know it was going to migrate,” Lewin said in his usual forthright manner.

“And here we are because we were not our brother's keeper. We did not care what was happening to our fellow citizens and the only time we get worked up is when it affects someone close to us. It is wrong,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte commenting said, “There is little or no outrage when our citizens kill each other, especially when it is alleged that they are part of the gangs.” According to Malahoo Forte, alleged police killings stir more indignation.

“There is a feeling in a wide segment of society that it is okay, it's the criminals and themselves fighting it out and the outrage comes more when the State through police action intervenes and something unfortunate happens in that intervention. I see more outrage in those circumstances. But I agree with him that when it hits closer home that is when we get some outrage. So, there is an unevenness in the society in its response and consequently in the signals that are sent. I don't think it can be said often enough,” she noted.

JFJ in its report said the use of excessive force by the police continues to be a problem pointing to data from INDECOM which revealed that for 2021, 127 people were fatally shot by the security forces. Another 68 people were injured during that period, it said. The 2021 figures represent a 10 per cent increase over the 115 killed in 2020.