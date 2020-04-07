Fake cops rob businessman of over $14M in Trelawny

Fake cops rob businessman of over $14M in TrelawnyTuesday, April 07, 2020
|
A Trelawny businessman was yesterday robbed of more than $14 million in cash, his licensed firearm and 60 rounds of ammunition on Monday.
Police sources say the businessman, who is of Chinese descent operates a hardware store in Falmouth.
According to the sources the businessman reported that he was held up by a group of men posing as police officers who stole his licensed Heckler & Kotch pistol, two magazines with 60, 9mm cartridges, J$3.8 million and US$80,000 (approximately J$10 million).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy