Fake COVID-19 vaccines found in South Africa and China

BUZZ Fam, why are we not surprised that criminals are using the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to take advantage of unsuspecting victims?

In South Africa, police have confiscated 400 vials — equivalent to around 2,400 doses — containing fake vaccines. These were discovered at a warehouse in Germiston outside Johannesburg.

While over in China, police identified a network selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines in an investigation supported by Interpol.

They raided the manufacturing premises, resulting in the arrest of some 80 suspects, and seized more than 3,000 fake vaccines on the scene, it said.

Earlier this year, Interpol had issued an “Orange Notice” warning authorities worldwide to prepare for organised crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

“Whilst we welcome this result, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine-related crime,” said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock.

Interpol said that in addition to the arrests in South Africa and China it was also receiving additional reports of fake vaccine distribution and scam attempts targeting health bodies such as nursing homes.

It warned that no approved vaccines are currently available for sale online.

“Any vaccine being advertised on websites or the dark web will not be legitimate, will not have been tested and may be dangerous.”