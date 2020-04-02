‘FAKE DEATH-TOLL’: US intelligence says China hid extent of COVID-19 outbreak

China has reportedly concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country, under-reporting both total cases and deaths it’s suffered from the disease.

This, according to a report from Bloomberg News, was the conclusion of the US intelligence community in a classified report to the White House.

According to Bloomberg, three officials with knowledge of the intelligence report, said that China’s public reporting on cases and deaths is intentionally incomplete. Two of the officials said the report concludes that China’s numbers are fake. The report was received by the White House last week, one of the officials said.

The novel coronavirus outbreak began in China’s Hubei province in late 2019, but the country has publicly reported only about 82,000 cases and 3,300 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That compares to more than 189,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths in the US, which has the largest publicly reported outbreak in the world.

Trump said Wednesday that China’s reported virus data appear to be on the “light side” but that he hadn’t received an intelligence report saying the country had concealed the extent of its outbreak.