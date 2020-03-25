FAKE NEWS: Barbados denies it’s going into lockdown

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has denied reports that her administration is planning to “shut down” Barbados on Wednesday (MArch 25).

At the same time, she appealed to people to stop circulating fake news as the island deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19.

“There is currently in circulation on social media a message advising Barbadians to go out and do their shopping right away because government is planning to close down the country on Wednesday. There is no such plan,” Mottley posted on her Facebook page.

Barbados is among Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that have reported cases of the virus that was first detected in China last December.