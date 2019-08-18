Falmouth further developing its tourism potential

Falmouth further developing its tourism potentialSunday, August 18, 2019
|
The town of Falmouth has risen from its slumber in the last few years and is now billed as one of the fastest-growing towns in the Caribbean.
Since the development of the cruise ship terminal, the town has seen a dramatic change that has now put it on the tourism map. The town is now welcoming more cruise passengers than any other port in the country and looks set to continue this trend.
With the dredging of the Falmouth harbour completed, the port is now expected to facilitate two Oasis Class vessels at the same time. This means more passengers will be disembarking in the historical town, a further boost to the tourism product.
Work is now underway to create a state of the art artisan village that will be aÂ link between locals and the visitors. That is expected to be completed in the coming year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy