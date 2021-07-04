Families of the dead could face tough challenges – officials

With an estimate of over 1,500 local burials since the start of the year due to murders, COVID-19, and road fatalities alone, officials are foreseeing psychological issues that may arise hereafter.

This comes as many families have had to lay loved ones to rest with COVID-19 restrictions in place, forcing them to alter how they would normally grieve. At present, a burial should be no longer than 30 minutes.

And, for the most part, coping and ritualistic practices at nine nights and funerals have been omitted, as demanded by COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

Dr Aggrey Irons, consultant psychiatrist told the Jamaica Observer that people being confined to COVID-19-influenced restrictions while grieving will lead to depression.

“The rituals involved, the nine night and all of those culturally sensitive rituals which have been disturbed, will leave people feeling that life is incomplete. And, it will lead not only to feelings of depression and anxiety, but a kind of devaluation of life itself. It won't be as precious as it used to be, and we have to take that into consideration when we're dealing with the grieving,” he said.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, funerals without the customary church service have become the norm, with a limited number of family members permitted in the churches during a service. However, that number was increased to 50 last month, depending on social distancing and other health protocols. In some instances, only 30 people may be facilitated, and a 15-person restriction for the burial site is in place.

“As far as grieving is concerned, we psychiatrists recognise it to be a totally normal process which takes time, and it involves not just the behavioural aspects and the ritualistic aspects. For example, the crying and so on, the internal questions, 'What if? What else could I have done?' and this popular word, 'closure',” Irons added.

In agreement, Calvin Lyn, president of the Jamaica Association of Certified Embalmers and Funeral Directors told the Sunday Observer that some funeral directors have seen it fit to organise professionals to speak with families since the onset of the pandemic.

“Speaking with members of the association, some would take initiative and get psychologists, depending on the family, to really assist them. I know that some would've sought counsel from other professionals, but overall, we encourage them to understand that it's beyond our control… the Government and everybody involved,” he said.

“Interacting with the bereaved relatives, it is enough to say that COVID, so rampant as it was, has changed things from the norm to what we have to support and cooperate with now. Some of the bereaved relatives are devastated and so disappointed to know that they are not in a position to get the support from friends and relatives in the time of grief, having lost their loved ones – especially when it is tragic.”

Currently, burials are only allowed on Mondays to Fridays between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Elorine Smith lost her mother, 59-year-old Valerie Ennis, three weeks ago, when the Toyota Hiace minibus she was travelling in collided in a car in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine.

The force of the collision pushed the bus off the road into the river, from which local divers pulled nine people, including Ennis.

Smith told the Sunday Observer that planning her mother's funeral while being mindful of the number of people allowed to be present was “emotionally draining”.

“My mom was very lovable, and she is loved by many from where she worked, the different communities where she lived… how do you incorporate 30 persons? How do you get 30 people to come to a burial? Who do you choose and say you can come and you can't come? How do you do that when everybody else is going through the same kind of grieving?” she lamented.

“Then, you have to find that additional expense of trying to live-stream so other persons can get to be a part of it. I think it's hard. Even choosing a date is very frustrating. And with the COVID restrictions comes the waiting period for the autopsy. We have not started any plans as yet, because we were just told this morning [Friday] that the autopsy is on Monday.”

Also pointing to the fact that the numbers do not include deaths from natural causes, Lyn added that some funeral directors have had to engage mourning families in therapy-like dialogue to prevent emotional breakdowns.

“Our experience is that the majority of the families would understand and adjust as they see fit. We from the funeral directors association, with our training and experience, we try to counsel the bereaved relatives and, so far, that is maybe eight out of 10 times effective. We would get the feedback from the relatives to say how much they appreciate it and how they're coping.”

Psychologist Dr Leahcim Semaj chimed in, telling the Sunday Observer that grieving is a psychosocial process that is embedded in culture, history, personal psychology, and in family groupings, which has been disturbed.

“Do you realise that when somebody dies you don't see no invitation to funerals? What we do is we put a notice in the paper, we put a notice on the radio, then maybe we call some personal individuals to inform them,” Semaj reasoned.

“And, there are people who will help you plan the funeral, and planning usually takes a lot of time, and oftentimes, it takes a lot of logistics. Now we're in a situation where we have limited time and space for numbers. There can only be 10 persons, 20 persons, including pall-bearers, and it must happen between this time and that time.”

Further, Semaj lamented that funeral and burial restrictions have disrupted the culture and psychosocial needs of mourning.

“Individuals grieve in a very personal manner and a very personal rate. Whether they know it or not, many people will not get closure. Part of what the funeral and the burial do is give closure and a sense of finality that they can now move on with their lives,” he related.

“It has largely not been happening because of the structure and restrictions that we have placed on funerals, burial, and grieving over the last year. We do understand that the nature of the virus, the nature of the transmission, the nature of how people have to social distance dictates that restrictions be put in place.”

There is now a need, he added, for alternative methods of grieving.

“We need to start helping them now. We have to help people now to create new rituals, additional rituals. So, for example, I do believe we have hit on a very important option. New coping mechanisms have been developed, and I do believe this concept of a Zoom funeral or online funeral is going to persist long after COVID. So people will have some new methods of creating new rituals,” he said.

“We need to help people and show them new ways of coping. Show them that they can do so in a smaller gathering. You do so even with just your partner, you do even by yourself or calling somebody on the telephone. You can be on the call for one hour, two hours, three hours just talking about the person that you've lost. Persons need guidance and assistance in creating these new mechanisms so they can get past the pain of the loss.”

Likewise, Irons said there is a need to facilitate the process of grieving so people can continue to live well. Similar to Semaj, he pointed to the utilisation of technology, but argued that they can never provide the same level of comfort.

“It can add some comfort, but it's just not the same and it's never going to be the same, and that's one thing we're going to have to adjust to. That disturbance is going to change the way we do a lot of things,” he said.

Semaj maintained: “It's about contact, communication, community, and camaraderie. So you can do so in multiple ways without infecting each other.”

Meanwhile, Dr Kevin Goulbourne, director of mental health and substance abuse services at the Ministry of Health and Wellness said COVID-19 has exacerbated the complicated, yet necessary, process of grieving.

“When experiencing the loss of a loved one, it is normal to go through a grieving process as one seeks to come to terms with the loss of the loved one, accept that the loss is real and seek to adjust to living without the loved one. COVID-19 has complicated this already difficult process,” he said.

“Firstly, if the loved one is hospitalised prior to dying then that initial mourning may be delayed. Then with funeral restrictions, all persons who would want to attend the funeral may be denied this process which helps to bring closure.”

As a consequence, Goulbourne added, people may experience delayed grief due to not being allowed to grieve properly.

“Also, because of not being able to grieve properly, persons may experience what is termed as prolonged or complicated grief, which is characterised by a person being emotionally distressed and fixated and longing for the dead loved one, and [it is] associated with feelings of anger and guilt and other feelings suggestive of significant emotional pain lasting for at least six months after the loss.”