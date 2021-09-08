Family and friends mourn septic tank victims

Family and friends mourn septic tank victimsWednesday, September 08, 2021
BY JASON CROSS
Relatives and friends of two of the three men who died in a septic tank at Moneague College in St Ann on Monday afternoon were inconsolable yesterday as they reflected on the tragedy that robbed them of their source of inspiration, joy, and protection.
Two of the men — 56-year-old Joslyn Henry, known to his close friends as Panka and who lived at Rivoli, St Catherine; and 46-year-old Kurk Kerr, who lived in Shelter Rock, St Catherine — died while cleaning the tank. The third man, Beckford Gordon, a resident of Old Harbour, also in St Catherine, who went into the tank to check on his co-workers, died at hospital later. The authorities believe toxic fumes inside the tank led to their deaths.
Yesterday, one of Henry's friends described him as a real brethren.
“When you come out of a violent community people have a lot of bad things to say, but we still have some of the best people in the community. Dem man deh help fi keep up di community pon a level professionally as a working man,” he said, adding that Henry was a progressive man who always worked and inspired young people to be ambitious.
One of Henry's nieces, who fought back tears, said he was a jovial person. She expressed regret that there is no one left to lift their spirits as they battle life in the tough community of Rivoli.
“Mi miss how him woulda deh here a keep the yard lively because him is a jovial person. Him always a give joke. He was the life of the yard. Him always mek sure the yard cut. He was a family person who was defensive of the family,” she shared.
Kerr, who was known to his friends as Bigga, was chef who sometimes hustled other odd jobs to make ends meet when his primary source of income was slow, a friend of his told the Jamaica Observer.
“A call wi get seh him dead. Bigga a big chef. A town him go a morning time. Wi cut up over it. It shock we up because Bigga a good bwoy,” said a woman in Shelter Rock.
Another resident of the community recalled that he and Kerr had shared jokes Monday morning.
“We deh yah a run joke and by evening mi hear seh him dead. Mi never know seh him lef di community,” the man said.
One man recalled watching Kerr bushing a property on the morning before his demise.
“Right yah suh mi siddung when di man a clean up deh suh. A me him even borrow a money from seh him want it fi go pon di road. Him lef yah likkle after nine in the morning,” the man said.
“Dat deh man deh is a quiet, jovial and working-class youth. From yuh have anything name hustling, him gone pon it. He was not a man who lived bad with people,” the man said.
