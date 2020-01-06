Family coming to terms with Jamaican cyclist’s death, launches funeral fundraiser

The senseless death of former Jamaican cyclist

Clifton Cargill is a reality his family is struggling to overcome after his

shocking murder on Sunday, January 5 in Florida.

Cargill, who was a member of Jamaica’s national team in the discipline, was shot at a bike shop he worked at in North Miami Beach.

In an interview with NBC 6 News on Monday, daughter Kaidian Boubacar said her father was the happiest man she knew, and his death doesn’t add up.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Boubacar said, adding, “It didn’t make any sense. Like nobody would kill my dad, it still doesn’t make any sense.”

In the meantime, Boubacar and Cargill’s other two children, Ackeem and Shycliff, have started a fundraiser to pay for his funeral expenses.

, launched eight hours ago, continues to gain support as it has collected over US$2,700 of its US$10,000 target.The fundraiser

“My father was the best person I knew. He was the life of the party, the motivator and the person you could call on in your time of need,” Boubacar’s post explaining the funeral fundraiser noted.

“He was a father, a mentor and a ray of sunshine to those who knew him best. He was known for being a leader in the cycling community, coaching a team of cyclists he named the ‘Dutty Ridas’. [M]y father was gunned down while preparing for his team’s Sunday morning ride,” she continued. “We are asking for donations toward funeral costs as he deserves a send-off as beautiful as he was.”

Cargill’s cycling group, the Dutty Ridas, has also penned a touching tribute, calling the slain rider a gentle giant.

“We are sad to announce the death of a close friend, family member, a man that lived for and loved the sport of cycling. We will all miss your presence, your knowledge and your big smile, always willing to help someone in any way possible,” the group wrote on Facebook.