Family gets a fresh start

WEST PROSPECT, St Catherine — Janell Mannings has come a very long way. Once living with her two children in a run-down shack, unemployed, depressed and uncertain about their future, the 26-year-old now has a job and a house.

Grateful for the help received from others, she plans to do everything she can to make sure her children have a better life.

“I have my kids depending on me so I have to be out there trying to provide better for them. It was so depressing being home every day because I love to work and be independent,” Mannings told the Jamaica Observer.

Her plan, she said, is to expand the one-bedroom house that First Caribbean Financial Limited built and handed over to her in March. Earnings from her full-time job with Atlas Security Company will fund that venture. She began working with the company in September.

Mannings's children — five-year-old Kelecia Gayle and her two-year-old brother Majeed Selvin — are the single mother's drive to succeed. Their plight tugged at heartstrings when the family's story was first made public.

“They are so happy since we moved to the new place. They are comfortable and it makes me happy. So I just had to find a way to ensure they are in good shape at all times,” she said.

For the West Prospect, St Catherine resident, being a security guard in the parish's capital city of Spanish Town has been rewarding. She initially struggled to find a job in an economy battling a pandemic. She then switched her focus to security as she believed that was among the fields where jobs were avaliable.

“I sent applications to a lot of other places but I didn't get any calls. So I tried the security because I have a little experience in it and I know they were taking on workers even though COVID-19 changed a lot of things,” she said. “I love what I am doing because I get to meet different people every day and work towards a better future,” she added.

Getting the job would not have been possible without the help of RoadOpener Security Institution in Spanish Town. The entity helped her with tuition after she approached it to enrol. Other generous individuals helped her with transportation costs as she attended classes.

“I asked people to help me pay the school fee and my bus fare and persons were willing to help. I feel so good that others saw the potential in me and they were willing to help me to be at a better place,” said Mannings.

She attended RoadOpener Security Institution for a month, after which she received certification in first aid, fire safety and security.

“It wasn't easy because sometimes the money wasn't there. But I managed to finish and when I got the call to do an interview at Atlas and then the job I felt so good because all my work was not in vain,” she said.

“I am trying right now to make the best of the opportunity and jump onto any other opportunity that might come my way,” she added.