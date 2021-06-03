Family member accused of assaulting girl at age 10 detained

LUCEA, Hanover — A male family member of the minor who was allegedly assaulted by a 45-year-old male staff member of the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover was detained by the police, yesterday.

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, who heads the Hanover Police Division, however, said the man is not the girl's stepfather as was earlier reported elsewhere.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting the teenager when she was age 10. The girl, who allegedly suffered from depression, was admitted to the Noel Holmes Hospital on May 19 when in another incident she was allegedly fondled by Damion Bigby, a male nursing assistant on the night of May 21 at the hospital.

It is understood that her ordeal at the hands of the male family member may have led to her state of depression.

In the meantime, Bigby, whose case was called up for the first time in the Hanover Parish Court yesterday, is scheduled to return to court on June 29.

The case is currently being investigated by the Hanover branch of the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

— Anthony Lewis