Family member accused of assaulting girl at age 10 detained

Family member accused of assaulting girl at age 10 detainedThursday, June 03, 2021
|
LUCEA, Hanover — A male family member of the minor who was allegedly assaulted by a 45-year-old male staff member of the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover was detained by the police, yesterday.
Superintendent Sharon Beeput, who heads the Hanover Police Division, however, said the man is not the girl's stepfather as was earlier reported elsewhere.
The man is accused of sexually assaulting the teenager when she was age 10. The girl, who allegedly suffered from depression, was admitted to the Noel Holmes Hospital on May 19 when in another incident she was allegedly fondled by Damion Bigby, a male nursing assistant on the night of May 21 at the hospital.
It is understood that her ordeal at the hands of the male family member may have led to her state of depression.
In the meantime, Bigby, whose case was called up for the first time in the Hanover Parish Court yesterday, is scheduled to return to court on June 29.
The case is currently being investigated by the Hanover branch of the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).
— Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy