Family of farmer slain in Accompong still awaiting autopsy

THE relatives of 53-year-old Lloyd Davis, the Bethsalem, St Elizabeth, farmer who was shot dead, allegedly by an off- duty cop in Accompong on January 6, are growing frustrated that the post-mortem has not yet been conducted.

Almost two months later, Davis's niece shared that the family will be pursuing compensation for the loss of their loved one.

“We are very frustrated and we don't have no money. We are eager and we are waiting on justice. We need that! INDECOM [Independent Commission of Investigations] has been in touch with us and at this point we are working with INDECOM,” the niece, who requested anonymity, told the Jamaica Observer.

At least five other people, including two children, were shot and injured in the incident which followed an alleged physical confrontation between Davis and the policeman outside a party.

The incident spoiled for Accompong what was shaping up to be a successful staging of the Maroon celebrations, observed annually on January 6, according to attendees. The celebrations took place despite attempts by the Government to encourage Jamaicans not to attend the event which had not received approval.

Regarding the matter, INDECOM Commissioner Hugh Faulkner said several civilian statements have been collected and exhibits have been sent to the Government laboratory.

“That case is in full progress,” Faulkner said at an INDECOM press conference on Thursday.

Moreover, deputy commissioner of INDECOM Hamish Campbell said the post-mortem is a critical element in the investigations and INDECOM awaits completion of that process.

“The officer [concerned] has been interviewed as a witness. Witness statements have been taken but there is an absence of other witnesses other than those who were injured. The children and others only were able to report that they received a gunshot injury but it was difficult to determine how they received it or who shot them. That enquiry is continuing,” Campbell said.