Family of hit-and-run victim

“Everybody sad, crying from morning because it is my brother's birthday and he is not even here for us to hug and kiss him – and we can't get no justice for him. Somebody knows something about who hit my brother from his bike and they need to give us that closure, at least,” Chavon's 28-year-old sister Jessica Walters told the Jamaica Observer.

While on his way to work at a hotel in Montego Bay, Walters was hit from his motorcycle by a brown Toyota Corolla in the vicinity of Old Folly Road in Discovery Bay. According to the investigating officer, Corporal Linton Waite who is assigned to the Runaway Bay Police Station, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and the police have been unable to find him.

“We have gotten certain information with regards to the vehicle… which led us to a community. Checks were made there and we were told by persons in the community that they don't know of any person living there with the name we have on file,” he said. “We are still doing some investigations to see how best… we can locate the person.”

However, Walters' distraught relatives have questioned whether the police have done all they can.

“It's three months and it feels like three years to how much pain and burden we feel right now. A life is lost, a father is gone, a brother, an uncle — and nobody seem to be interested in my brother. We fail to get information from the police about anything,” said Jessica Walters. “They have to do more.”

For Jennifer Daley, the lack of progress in the case feels disrespectful to the memory of her only son. The lack of closure makes the pain of his loss even worse, she said.

“My son left home to provide for his family and this person took his life and don't even have little heart to think about the family and at least give us an apology,” said the 49-year-old. “I understand it was an accident so maybe the driver was frightened and run from the scene, but it has been three months so he should have at least shown up to the station,” she added.

The family said their Flint River, St Mary, home has been empty without Walters, with his children finding it especially hard to cope.

“Me house just feel empty without my brother – his smile, his whole vibe is missing. Sometimes my brother's children call me and say they miss daddy and they cry non-stop,” Jessica told the Observer. “I'm gonna fight this battle for my brother because it is just not fair.”