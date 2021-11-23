Family of missing Drewsland man worried after body found in barrel

THE family of 25-year-old Drewsland, St Andrew, resident Leaford Mighty, who was last seen by loved ones on November 5, are nervously awaiting word from the police about the identity of a body found in a barrel in St Mary on November 9.

But even amidst their anxiety they are hoping that he is still alive and have appealed for the public's assistance in locating him.

His uncle, Ian Mighty, said numerous appeals for help from social media users to share anything they know about his nephew's whereabouts have proved futile.

Police investigators theorise that the man found in the barrel in Golden Valley, Castleton, may have been killed elsewhere and the body brought to that community.

The uncle shared that before he went missing, Mighty had told his girlfriend, whom he had earlier accompanied to a bus stop, that he was going to the country.

“I was alerted last week Monday by my next door neighbour about 9:00 pm. I told him that he is not at my house and he must be at his girlfriend's house. He said it was his girlfriend who called him to ask where my nephew was. He is normally with her and it's a case where she had not seen him for almost two weeks,” Ian Mighty said.

“He lives at my yard but he normally goes over to her yard at nights in Maverley. It is a case where she said she last saw him when he took her to the bus stop and then he said he was coming over to our house. I know that he doesn't normally stay away from home like that, so immediately got worried.

“I took her to the Duhaney Park Police Station and we filed a missing person report and we are waiting on the police to get back to us. We heard that an unidentified body was found in a barrel in St Mary. We heard that he went to St Mary so we want to just rule that out,” the uncle said, adding that the family is “hoping and praying that he is okay, but the longer it takes, it's just more suffering”.