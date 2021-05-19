Family of slain female artiste vows to remain in pursuit of justice

ILENE Wright Brown, the mother of dancehall artiste Kenisha “Keshan” Brown who was shot dead almost two years ago in Old Harbour, St Catherine, allegedly by a man she was believed to have had an intimate relationship with, says the family will stop at nothing to get justice.

July 20 will make two years since the killing of Kenisha, who had big plans of joining the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), according to her mother, who said that application forms for the police force were found on her bed following her death.

Wright Brown, in a Jamaica Observer interview, threatened to retain the most expensive lawyer, if she has to, in order to obtain justice for her daughter, saying the man accused of killing her, allegedly with his licensed firearm, was never arrested.

Although it is fast approaching 24 months since the incident occurred, it has still been the cause of great pain and suffering for the family. It is particularly devastating for the slain woman's 11-year-old brother who was said to be in need of counselling because the reality that she will never return is beginning to sink in.

“...Two of them were very close. When him come in from school, him always in her room. When me send money she buy him things them, and she help with him school work and everything.

“That little boy didn't cry when she died at first, but I notice lately that as you say a simple thing to him, him start cry. When me and him a talk for his birthday in January, him seh, 'Mommy, mi miss Kenisha, because if she was here, she would carry me out.' I told him I would send money for him to go with his other sisters but he said he wanted Kenisha to carry him because a she used to carry him out,” Wright Brown told the Observer from the Cayman Islands where she resides.

She lamented that particularly at Christmas time she personally misses her daughter's frequent enquiries about the dinner menu on Christmas Day. “When nobody come and ask what I will cook for Christmas, she ago come ask mi. She always bought basmati rice and requested it with gungo peas,” Wright Brown said.

Prior to the shooting incident, Wright said, Kenisha had complained that her boyfriend had borrowed something from her and had refused to return it. Even though she wasn't specific, she said she believed it was money. She said she encouraged her report the incident to the police, but claimed there was no resolve.

According to Wright Brown, on the day of the incident, Kenisha, who was pregnant, went to look for the boyfriend, a licensed firearm holder, but he was not at home. However, she said her daughter saw his motor vehicle parked outside the home of woman whom he had previously told her was an ex-girlfriend. It was reported that she allegedly used stones to damage the vehicle's windshield and later attacked and stabbed the boyfriend three times.

Wright Brown told the Observer that her daughter had been aichmophobic [having a phobia of sharp, pointed objects] and would never have had a such a sharp object in her possession. She said, however, that Kenisha smashing the windshield was not far-fetched.

A report carried after the incident quoted a Corporate Communications Unit report saying, “an altercation ensued between her and a gentleman when she began stoning his vehicle, after which she stabbed him three times and he shot her one time to the upper body. Both of them were taken to the hospital, where she succumbed” to her injuries.

According to Wright Brown, the alleged culprit is today a free man while she suffers emotionally each day.

The situation is also still painful for Kenisha's father, Fitzroy Brown, who is determined not to let the inquiry into his daughter's death fall by the wayside.

“How it looks is like we must just sit back and mek it just go suh. Every time people a ask me if the case just dead suh? I have five daughters and she was my last. She cared for me 100 per cent.”