Fans shun Tallawahs

Jamaica Tallawahs fans made their disappointment in the performance of the team known on Sunday, as they failed to turn out for their important clash against the Barbados Tridents at Sabina Park.

The empty stands were in contrast to Thursday and Friday nightsâ€™ respective matches against the St Lucia Zouks and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. The Tallawahs lost both matches convincingly. Those two matches were the Tallawahs first matches on home soil in the competition this year and both had a large turnout of fans, who partied and tried to enjoy the cricket festivities without much success.

On Sunday, the George Headley stand to the south of the venue had in the most spectators, with a sprinkling of fans to the left of the pitch as the Tallawahs go in search of their first win in the competition after losing their four matches so far.

They are rooted at the foot of the points standing without a point.

Meanwhile, on the field of play, the Tallawahs won the toss and elected to bowl.