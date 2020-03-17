Fans upbeat about resumption of Caymanas Park racing

The decision by Supreme Ventures Racing Limited (SVRL) to continue live racing at Caymanas Park, albeit without the fans, has gone over well with turfites across Jamaica.

While today’s (Tuesday, March 17) 10-race card will only see critical racing personnel, broadcasters, as well as representatives from the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) and the Jamaica Racing Commission, racing fans are, however, “giving thanks for small mercies”.

“With the bars set to close as of tomorrow [Wednesday] and almost every sporting event cancelled across the world…meaning nothing to watch on television…racing is all we got left,” said Trelawny resident James Buckley, a life-long fan of horseracing.

Michael Humphrey, a St Thomas resident who said he has been in the horseracing business for over 40 years, agreed. “Even with the fans at the track racing will always be racing,” he noted. “I am very happy we will still be able to hear live racing on the radio.”

SVRL Chairman, Solomon Sharpe said the decision to have the minimum of attendees at the race track is keeping in line with recommendations from the Health and Wellness Ministry as well as to ensure a low-risk environment for all stakeholders.

“What we are doing, we are trying to make sure that we take a strict adherence to all the protocols of 25 persons in any enclosed space and 50 in any open space,” he said.