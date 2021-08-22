COMMUTERS and route taxi operators across the island continue to spar over the fare increases published by the Transport Authority (TA) last week and the mark-ups some operators have chosen to apply.

The Ministry of Transport approved a 15 per cent increase but on some routes commuters have been asked to pay up to 50 per cent more — an additional 35 per cent on the agreed increase.

However, when the fare structures were published in local media by the TA commuters did not mince words, labelling route taxi operators as highway robbers and daring thieves, explaining that what the TA has published, versus what they were being charged are two very different figures.

“The normal $100 fare is now $150 for some taxis, others charging up to $180. No one is following the 15 per cent rule, and passengers are being aggressively verbally assaulted whenever they try to justify or question the exorbitant increase,” one female commuter told the Jamaica Observer.

Another commuter said what should be a $100 trip from his community to the town centre has gone to $150 and, in instances, $200.

A commuter in Montego Bay said the fare from the second city to Anchovy was $130 before the 15 per cent increase was announced. He said last Monday he paid $150, and by Wednesday he was charged $160.

“Is $100 used to be the fare from Lennox Bigwoods in Darliston. Now they want $150, but some will take $120,” another commuter said.

One commuter on the Malvern to Santa Cruz route shared that, instead of 15 per cent, the route had seen a 25 per cent increase.

“We should have been paying $165, but we were paying $200. The increased rate should be $190, but we are currently paying $250. So they increased their own rates by 25 per cent, they are setting their own rules.

“My mother, who is a senior citizen, has been paying full fare. They are wicked and they are thieves. I used to feel sorry for them when Transport Authority on the road, but them a wicked!” the commuter said fuming.

A man who travels from Alligator Pond to Junction said, “A long time we a get rob, yuh know. So you a tell me we a pay $150 all along when it just increase to $125? The taxi operators are a set of thieves and we want justice.”

But Sophia Campbell, president of the Route Taxi Association of Jamaica, shot down claims of thievery and price gouging, stating that they are “categorically not true”.

“The Transport Authority has always indicated what is to be charged for fares on any given route. In terms of how the fare structure is made up, there's a base rate and then there is a rate for additional kilometres charged over that distance that the base rate would take a commuter. A taxi operator, based on that, is also allowed to round up. If that rate works out to $114, for example, then they would take $115, because it is allowable by the Transport Authority. Most times operators round down, so for a $114 route they would probably only take $110,” Campbell said.

She also made the distinction that several commuters will ask for a “turn-off” from the route, to take them to a specific premises, particularly if they have baggage, and want to pay the same price. This cannot work, she said, as it then becomes a chartered service.

Further, Campbell said a taxi owner is a business operator, so in applying for the fare increase the operators submitted their income and expenditure statements, which indicate they are operating at a loss.

“Bear in mind all our overhead expenses are pegged to the US dollar, and I don't need to tell you about the devaluation of our dollar right now. Every single week we go to the pumps we pay an increase in fuel costs. We have to fit [fitness certification] our vehicles twice per year, unlike a private vehicle operator who only has to do it once per year. We have to do it twice to ensure or vehicle is fit and roadworthy to carry passengers. Our insurance costs triple or sometimes quadruple what private insurers pay. Where do we get the money from to pay for all these expenses? We have to service our vehicles regularly. Where do we get the money? It's the fare that we charge, that is our income, that is our revenue,” Campbell argued.

“When I hear people talk about a 15 per cent increase it is relative. That is on a $100 fare. It is not like a private sector employee who would see it as a very good increase because they are getting that on hundreds of thousands of dollars. We are business operators, self-employed individuals... We have been given basket to carry water over the years. We have not got a fare increase in over eight years, and every single thing we consume, to include taking care of our families, we are affected by that as well. Other sectors don't have to apply to the Government for an increase. We have to apply and wait on them, so it is hard on the sector. We are told to get younger vehicles and when we do we can't maintain the fleet,” she added.

Campbell, however, said that if the complaints are made formally an investigation will be launched to ensure the operators are doing business the correct way.

Regarding the commuters' complaints of price gouging from taxi operators, Petra-kene Williams, communications manager at the Transport Authority, said reports are received about this and other infractions on a weekly basis.

Williams said where reports are received the authority issues press releases advising operators against the practices, providing details of the consequences, and the authority's operation teams are deployed to the areas of concern to investigate and prosecute.

If found guilty, operators will be prosecuted and repeat offenders may be subject to suspension or revocation of their road licences, Williams said.

With regards to claims that seniors and children are being made to pay the full price and not the 50 per cent concession, Williams said those affected should report instances of overcharging to the Transport Authority by sending a letter to customerservice@ta.org.jm, or to any Transport Authority office by calling 888-991-5687 or via WhatsApp 876-551-8196.

Pertaining to the concerns of taxi operators that the fare structures are unrealistic in comparison to the inflation rate and price of petrol, Williams said the determination for the 15 per cent increase was made in consultation with the operators and the Ministry of Transport and Mining and the recommendations factored in the decision made by Cabinet.

Williams maintained that, while the increase may not be to the satisfaction of the operators, it still represents an increase on the established rates which are more than eight years old.