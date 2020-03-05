Farmers expected to benefit from Sugar Cane Bay development

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says the proposed US$1-billion dollar Sugar Cane Bay Jamaica multi-resort development in Llandovery, St Ann, presents significant investment opportunities for farmers in the parish and the wider country.

Speaking at the ceremony to break ground on February 28, Green indicated that the Ministry, through its agro-business council, aims to bring together a team from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), and other partners to “tie this development into our growth in agriculture”.

“We want to know what the main products that can be supplied are, and we want to put our farmers in production now, as you do your development so that when you are ready to go, our farmers are ready to supply,” he stated.

This, Green pointed out, will “signal for us in the Ministry that agriculture will be at the centre at what you do, and help us to work with our farmers to ensure that we can get the products to serve Sugar Cane Bay from our local farmers.”

The project is being executed by Karisma Hotels and Resorts on a 226-acre property that will add approximately 4,700 new rooms to the tourism sector. The landmark investment will create 10,000 new permanent jobs, attract approximately 375,000 visitors annually to Jamaica and generate $850 million yearly to the economy. The resort also represents the first major investment under the country’s ‘Shovel Ready’ Programme.

“Imagine what this can do for the farmers of St Ann and Jamaica. This groundbreaking is an important day for business, investment and the local economy,” Green pointed out.