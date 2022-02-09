Farmers who suffered losses in heavy rains to be assisted

MINISTER of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr is reporting that the recent heavy rains in sections of the island did considerable damage to crops, and said farmers will be assisted by his ministry.

He said while several parishes outside of the eastern part of the island experienced increased rainfall, the parishes of St Ann, St Mary and Portland suffered the most loss in vegetables, condiments, potato, pumpkin, poultry and yam.

Speaking with JIS News on February 5, the minister said the affected farmers will get as much support as possible. “We have done that and we will continue to do that,” he added.

According to the minister, extension officers from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) are in the fields doing assessments, and he will have an extensive report by the end of Monday (February 7).

The minister pointed out that many of the farm roads were flooded, and that hindered the assessment teams from completing the work in some areas. He assured that the agency is determined to get the necessary information so that the appropriate response can be made.

Charles Jr, who recently assumed responsibility for the ministry, said he finds the new portfolio to be “exciting”, as it is in keeping with his first professional training and experience as a scientist.

“I understand the comprehensive nature of this ministry and the impact that it can have on growth and development and the opportunity for young people and our women… if we can get it right,” the minister said.

Charles Jr, who is also an attorney-at-law, is the Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern. He previously served in the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, as minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, and minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.