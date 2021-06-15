Fatal road crash, discharge of police weapons in Lionel Town under probe

THE Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it has commenced an independent enquiry into a motor vehicle crash in which three male occupants died and six others were injured, some of whom remain in critical condition.

According to INDECOM, the incident, which also involved the police discharging their firearms at the location of the traffic crash, occurred on the Lionel Town Main Road in Clarendon, on Saturday, June 12, 2021 about 8:55 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Kevon Salmon, Janoy Blair and Devonte Johnson, according to an INDECOM release.

“INDECOM's investigation will seek to determine all actions taken by the police officers to determine the circumstances which resulted in the death and injuries.

“The police have reported that officers were on mobile patrol when they observed a white Nissan AD wagon driving recklessly along the roadway. The officers went in pursuit of the vehicle, which was subsequently seen crashed in a cane field. The police further reported that upon approaching the incident scene, they were allegedly fired upon by two men, and they returned fire in their direction,” said INDECOM.

It said a full forensic examination of the incident scene was conducted, including the processing of the Nissan AD wagon. Occupants of the vehicle were swabbed for gunshot residue, while no firearm was reported as recovered from the scene.

INDECOM said all medical reports, including the post-mortem examinations and hospital records, will be assessed to determine the nature and possible cause of the injuries sustained by the nine occupants of the vehicle. A further update, it said, will be provided when this information is available.

At the same time, INDECOM said witness statements have been taken from two of the injured persons in the car, and their evidence, as well as other survivors will assist in establishing the fullest facts. The two survivors interviewed did not report any of the vehicle's occupants firing at the police or being in possession of any firearm.

The officers involved in this incident have provided an initial account and will be required to provide statements and attend the office of the commission for interviews. Their weapons were collected, boxed and sealed for testing at the Government Laboratory.

Yesterday, a team from INDECOM, including Commissioner Hugh Faulkner, visited the incident scene and had dialogue with protesting residents and family members, in an effort to explain the investigative process and canvass for witnesses.

Anybody who witnessed or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact INDECOM at 876-968-1932, 876-968-8875 or via WhatsApp at 876-553-5555.