Father of boy accused of shooting cousin says he is in shock

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The father of the 15-year-old boy who is accused of the accidental shooting death of his six-year-old cousin while playing with an illegal gun in Westmoreland last week Monday, says he is still in shock.

The man, whose identity is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, said this is the first time that his son has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

“... Me no use to dem sinting ya,“ said the man, in reference to the illegal gun his son allegedly used to shoot his cousin. Me is a man make sure me go out and work. So, a two job me have fi just make everything alright,” said the distraught father, a farmer.

The teen who is accused of shooting the six-year-old boy, Jadaine Miller in the community of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, was remanded in custody after appearing in the Westmoreland Family Court.

The incident took place on the property of a family member.

The man said his son lives with his mother in Hanover and would normally visit him in Westmoreland on weekends. He said he and the child have a good relationship.

“He only comes down here pon the weekend when mi call him and say 'Come fi money,' because me have other children up deh. Me tell him seh me a go work out fi a while. So, me only call him when him fi come dung fi him money because me work in Darliston and me have to go on the farm very early, so me nuh stay down here,” he said.

Police reported that the teenager was playing with a gun in a yard in the community when it went off and a bullet hit the six-year-old in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are yet to recover the weapon.