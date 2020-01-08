Faulkland, Coopers Pen lead in Western Confed Super League

Faulkland, Coopers Pen lead in Western Confed Super LeagueWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
Faulkland
and Coopers Pen are the current leaders of the Charleyâ€™s JB Rum Western
Confederation Super League after four rounds of matches.
Faulkland, although tied with Falmouth on eight points, lead Zone One on goal difference. Faulkland have a goal difference of five with Falmouth on two.
The top two are followed by Montego Bay United, who were relegated from the top-tier Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) last season. Montego Bay are on seven points.
Georges Plain on six, Harmony on three and Super Star on one complete Zone One.
In Zone Two, Coopers Pen are on nine points and hold a two-point lead over Reno with Wadadah occupying third position on six. Sandals South Coast are on five points, and they are followed by Lilliput Rovers on four and Hopewell United on two.
Reno were also relegated from the RSPL last season with Wadadah a former standard-bearer of local football, while Sandals South Coast participated in the top-tier competition three seasons ago.
Montego Bay United have won the RSPL four times, Reno on three occasions and Wadadah twice.
