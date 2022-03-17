Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation in the US since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signalling up to six additional rate hikes this year.

The Fed's quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession. The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.

Under Chair Jerome Powell, the Fed is hoping that the rate hikes will achieve a difficult and narrow objective: Raising borrowing costs enough to slow growth and tame high inflation, yet not so much as to topple the economy into recession.

Speaking at a news conference, Powell stressed his confidence that the economy is strong enough to withstand higher interest rates. But he also made clear that the Fed is focused on doing whatever it takes to reduce inflation, over time, to its two per cent annual target. Otherwise, Powell warned, the economy might not sustain its recovery from the pandemic recession.

“We're acutely aware of the need to restore price stability,” the Fed chair said. “In fact, it's a precondition for achieving the kind of labour market that we want. You can't have maximum employment for any sustained period without price stability.”

The Fed also released a set of quarterly economic projections Wednesday that underscored the potential for extended interest rate increases in the months ahead. The potential seven hikes would raise its short-term rate to between 1.75 per cent and two per cent at the end of 2022. Fed officials also forecast four more rate hikes in 2023, which would boost its benchmark rate to 2.8 per cent.

That would be the highest level since March 2008. Borrowing costs for mortgage loans, credit cards and auto loans will likely rise as a result.

“Clearly, inflation has moved front and centre into” the Fed's thinking,” said Tim Duy, chief US economist at SGH Macro Advisers.

The central bank's policymakers expect inflation to remain elevated, ending 2022 at 4.3 per cent, according to quarterly projections they released Wednesday. The officials also now forecast much slower economic growth this year, of 2.8 per cent, down from a four per cent estimate in December.

But many economists worry that with inflation already so high — it reached 7.9 per cent in February, the worst in four decades — and with Russia's invasion of Ukraine driving up gas prices, the Fed may have to raise rates even higher than it now expects and potentially cause a recession.

By its own admission, the central bank underestimated the breadth and persistence of high inflation after the pandemic struck. And many economists say the Fed has made its task riskier by waiting too long to begin raising rates.

At his news conference, Powell said he believed that inflation would slow later this year as supply chain bottlenecks clear and more Americans return to the job market, easing upward pressure on wages.

He also suggested that over time, the Fed's higher rates will reduce consumer spending on interest rate-sensitive items like autos and cars. Americans may also buy less as credit card rates increase. Those trends would eventually reduce businesses' demand for workers, slow pay raises, which are running at a robust six per cent annual rate, and ease inflation pressures. Powell noted that there are a near-record number of job openings, leaving 1.7 available jobs, on average, for every unemployed person.

As a result, he expressed confidence that the economy remains sturdy enough for the Fed to carry out a series of rate hikes without causing a downturn.

“All signs are that this is a strong economy,” he said, “one that will be able to flourish in the face of less accommodative monetary policy.”