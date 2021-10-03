PHOTO: Feeding the city

PHOTO: Feeding the citySunday, October 03, 2021
|
Rev Sharron Thompson (right), campus pastor of Celebration Church, Portmore, presents a care package to Alvarol Morrison during the handover of care packages to residents of Portmore last Friday at the church campus. Looking on is Samantha Charles, CEO of VM Foundation, which donated $100,000 to the Feed the City Jamaica initiative, executed by the Celebration Church. Care packages were given to residents of the community, with an emphasis on the elderly and disabled. The foundation also assisted primary-and-secondary level school students with tablets. Since the start of the pandemic in Jamaica in April 2020, more than 1,900 people have benefited over three donation days. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
