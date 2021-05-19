Fees for turmeric waived to boost exports

THE Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be waiving all of the administrative fees charged for turmeric by the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) for the next two years in order to boost export of the produce.

This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green during his recent contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

He said the initiative is being undertaken so that more Jamaicans can tap into the viable market.

“We have also identified turmeric as one of the crop lines with tremendous local and export potential. In this vein, we are strengthening our turmeric industry by [supplying] 20 acres [of quality] planting material,” he said.

Turmeric is a bright yellow-orange spice commonly used in curries and sauces. It comes from the turmeric root. The spice has been used for its medicinal, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties for thousands of years.

The JACRA is a statutory body responsible for the regulation, promotion, standardisation, and development of the agricultural commodities industry, which includes cocoa, coffee, coconut, and the spices (nutmeg, pimento, ginger and turmeric).

JACRA, which commenced operations on January 1, 2018, is an amalgamation of the Cocoa Industry Board, Coffee Industry Board, the regulatory functions of the Coconut Industry Board, and the Export Division of the then Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

It is regulated by the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority Act, which came into effect on March 14, 2017.