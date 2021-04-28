Female prison officer nabbed bringing ganja among other contraband into J’can lock-up

A Jamaican correctional officer was arrested for being in possession of ganja, cigarettes and cellular phones that she was allegedly trying to smuggle into a lock-up facility in St Andrew.

Forty-eight-year-old Sophia Meek, of a Highgate, St. Mary address was arrested and charged for Possession of Ganja and Introducing Contraband in a Penile Institution on Monday, (April 27.)

Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that about 9:25 a.m., a search of the institution was conducted and Meek was found in possession of contraband to include- ganja, cigarettes and cellular phones.

She was arrested and charged and is scheduled to face the Corporate Area Parish Court on June 2.