Female prison officer nabbed bringing ganja among other contraband into J’can lock-up

Female prison officer nabbed bringing ganja among other contraband into J’can lock-upWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
A Jamaican correctional officer was arrested for being in possession of ganja, cigarettes and cellular phones that she was allegedly trying to smuggle into a lock-up facility in St Andrew.
Forty-eight-year-old Sophia Meek, of a Highgate, St. Mary address was arrested and charged for Possession of Ganja and Introducing Contraband in a Penile Institution on Monday, (April 27.)
Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that about 9:25 a.m., a search of the institution was conducted and Meek was found in possession of contraband to include- ganja, cigarettes and cellular phones.
She was arrested and charged and is scheduled to face the Corporate Area Parish Court on June 2.
