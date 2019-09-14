Festival Queen visits former primary school

Kensington Primary, the alma mater of Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Khamara Wright, welcomed her with open arms on Wednesday with a function in the school auditorium.

Students entertained Wright with songs and dances as teachers remembered the St. Catherine title winner during her stay at the institution and her participation in the school’s choir.

Wright’s visit to Kensington was included in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) Homecoming Motorcade, which is held each year in the parish of the winner of the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen competition.

Principal Christine Hamilton said it was special to have Wright back at the institution, with the occasions being awesome.

Fitz Jackson, Member of Parliament of South St Catherine, the electoral constituency in which Kensington is located, said that Wright is bright and beautiful. He posited that the fact she instinctively remembered Kensington Primary immediately after winning the crown, says a lot about her.

Jackson said that the kind of students that are moulded at the early education level, produces adults as Wright and he is proud that Kensington Primary is fulfilling that national task in building role models for the country and the world.

Mayor of Portmore Leon Thomas said that is he pleased and thankful that Wright broke the Festival Queen drought for St Catherine, which did not win the event for 29 years.