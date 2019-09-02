Fetty Wap arrested for punching valet

Fetty Wap has been arrested.

The 28-year-old rapper – whose real name is Willie Maxwell II – was apprehended by police on Sunday after allegedly punching a valet at a Las Vegas hotel following a row.

According to TMZ, Fetty got into an argument with a staff member at the Mirage Hotel and Casino and the Trap Queen hitmaker is said to have thrown three punches at the valet.

Another employee of the hotel made a citizen’s arrest and held on to Fetty until police arrived and took him into custody, where he was booked for three counts of misdemeanour battery.

The rapper was released a few hours later, but he will have to appear in court soon.

This isn’t the first time Fetty has faced trouble for allegedly lashing out in recent months. In June, a woman he met on a music video shoot filed a police report alleging he had manhandled her at a Hollywood Hills residence.