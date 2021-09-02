Fibre optic cable for sections of St Mary

Fibre optic cable for sections of St MaryThursday, September 02, 2021
BY DAVIA ELLIS
HIGHGATE, St Mary — Arlene Thomas is looking forward to her grandson maintaining his perfect attendance record for online classes when the new school year begins. Now that fibre optic cable is being installed in her community, she thinks that will help.
Her grandson Nathaniel Powell, who attends Clonmel Primary, is often frustrated by the slow speed and unreliability of their Wi-Fi connection, said Thomas who has lived in Highgate for more than 40 years.
“[The Wi-Fi] goes on and off, but I just work with it because we don't have a choice,” she told the Jamaica Observer. Now she does.
Earlier this week a contractor was seen busy with installation that will take fibre optic cable directly into customers' homes.
“We're setting up the fibre optic network service. We are getting Internet through FTTH (Fibre to the Home), so actually we're going fibre optic directly to the home,” said Gary Thompson, a network engineer subcontracted to Flow through City Fusion. “We used to use the fibre optic for the main transmission, but now we are using it directly to the customer.”
FTTH, which is also called fibre to the premises, is the installation and use of optical fibre from a central point (in Highgate town) directly to the residential buildings in Stochholm Park Housing scheme as well as some businesses and schools in the area.
