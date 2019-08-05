Fidelity Motors opens global standard showroom

Fidelity Motors opens global standard showroomMonday, August 05, 2019
Fidelity Motors Limited became the first Nissan dealership in the Caribbean to have a global standard showroom, which opened on July 24.
Bringing its Hanover Street property up to spec was a result of the original building being gutted to allow an expansion to 7,000 square feet.
The new showroom holds ten cars in an open layout. This allows customers the freedom to move about and offers better interaction with sales staff.
There are also digital tools from which customers can gain more knowledge of Nissan products while waiting in the lounge. The exterior fascia displays a significant shift from the old showroom with plenty of glass for those wanting to window shop. The Nissan signage and colours have also gained more prominence.
- Nicholas Mackie, senior general manager of Nissan Barbados grabs a celebratory selfie with Pedro Albarran, marketing director, Nissan Latin America, and Major Gregory Webster, managing director at Fidelity Motors.
- Silvano Guerra Nava, country manager for Right-Hand Drive Caribbean, Nissan Latin America; Nicholas Mackie, senior general manager of Nissan Barbados; and Pedro Albarran, LAC34 marketing director, Nissan Latin America.
- Major Gregory Webster, managing director at Fidelity Motors.
- Marketing officer, David Crawford demonstrates one of the new features of the showroom, a colour bar from which customers can browse the available vehicle colours.
- Customers can relax in the spacious and comfy customer lounge.
Fidelity now joins the ranks of new car dealers that have freshened their showrooms. The process appeared to have started when the ATL Automotive Group completed its US$13.5 million Audi Terminal on Oxford Road in 2013. It was then the largest single investment in the automotive sector.
— Nichola Beckford
