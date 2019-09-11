FIFA 20 demo kicks into action

The FIFA 20 Demo is finally here, with players able to download it for free on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. Nintendo Switch players will be unable to download the demo but will receive the full version of the game when it is launched later this month.

FIFA lovers finally have the first chance to try out the game’s host of new features, secret controls and tricks.

There’s also a lot to Volta, FIFA 20’s new street soccer mode. Rather than a one-off sideshow to the main game, it’s actually multiple offline and online game styles and a full story campaign rolled into a cohesive and enjoyable package.

Developers EA Sports unveiled new game modes, including Volta Football to bring gameplay to the streets. Six teams are available to play with in the demo: Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Tottenham.

It only arrived on PS4 and Xbox One. Players hoping to get a chance to jump into a game on PC and Nintendo Switch will have to wait until the full release date, on 27 September.

FIFA 20 demo offers players the chance to play as one of six teams: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool.

Three stadiums host the matches: The Bernabeu in Madrid, as well as Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge and the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.