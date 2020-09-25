FIFA suspends T&T football association

FIFA suspends T&T football associationFriday, September 25, 2020
|
FIFA
has suspended the Trinidad and Football Association (TTFA) for a court action
seeking to contest the global body’s decision to appoint a normalisation
committee for it.
The claim was lodged on a local court by the TTFA’s former leadership and prompted the association’s immediate suspension yesterday, September 24.
Teh sport’s governing body said the association’s action was a breach of its statues “which expressly prohibits recourse to ordinary courts unless specifically provided for in the FIFA regulations”.
A normalisation committee was installed by the FIFA Council after it was established that the former leadership of the TTFA had engaged in various acts of serious mismanagement.
FIFA said, “The decision of the former leadership to go to a local court to contest the appointment of the normalisation committee jeopardises not only the future of football in Trinidad and Tobago but also endangers the overall global football governance structure, which relies on the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as the exclusive forum for resolving disputes of this nature.”
A release by FIFA said it had given the relevant parties until September 16 to withdraw the action but they failed to do so, also missing an extension set for September 23.
This suspension will only be lifted when the TTFA fully complies with its obligations as a member of FIFA, the body said, “including recognising the legitimacy of the appointed normalisation committee and bringing its own statutes into line with the FIFA Statutes.”
