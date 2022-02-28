Film writer's dream hanging by a thread

IT has always been Monique Mitchell's dream to become a professional film writer but she fears it might not come true due to financial constraints.

Mitchell was accepted at Toronto Film School in Canada last month, to pursue a degree in film and television writing. However, upon receiving the email, it was a bitter-sweet moment.

“Getting this opportunity is like a door being opened for me to help others. I've gone through child abuse and so many other things and I know what it feels like to be at the bottom and want to make it out of the ghetto. I think this will be a major achievement for me and for others to look back and say 'If Monique did this, I can do it too,' ” Mitchell told the Jamaica Observer.

“I think this is the opportunity that will create the pathway for me to become the Caribbean version of Tyler Perry. He is my mentor, so my dream is always to give to the Caribbean what he has given to Atlanta — and I believe I have it in me,” added Mitchell.

She pointed out that she is a self-published author who has released more than ten books in the last three years on Amazon.

Mitchell is expected to make her first payment of CAD$7,000 for the degree programme today.

She has made an appeal to Jamaicans as she asks for donations to help accomplish her dream.

“I know as a nation, regardless of all the negative things that are going on, I know that when we come together we are a very powerful force, and I believe that if young adults like myself get the opportunity to do what we want to do and to be great at what we want to by getting help from the public, I think it will make a big difference in Jamaica,” she said.

Anyone willing to assist Mitchell can do so by sending donations to the following bank account:

Monique Mitchell

National Commercial Bank

Morant Bay Branch

Account number: 644-233-979