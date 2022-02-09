Filthy affair in Cross Roads

THE National Water Commission (NWC) says the cause of a sewage problem in the vicinity of the meat market in Cross Roads, St Andrew, is a damaged sewer lateral, which the entity is not responsible for fixing.

Andrew Cannon, the NWC's communications manager, said the commission is only responsible for the sewer main, and so the Cross Roads problem would be the responsibility of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

A sewer lateral is a buried pipe, which is usually four inches in diameter and connects the plumbing system of a building from its foundation to a public sewer main. Sewer laterals may carry industrial as well as human waste.

The Jamaica Observer understands that the sewer lateral in question, belongs to a premises located at the corner of Slipe Road and Half-Way-Tree Road. Sources have revealed that the premises, which houses establishments including a gambling house as well as a bar, restaurant and a public toilet, is owned by the KSAMC.

Sources also revealed that an estimate has already been submitted to the KSAMC for repairs to be carried out on the lateral.

The Observer made calls to the Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams and chief executive officer of the KSAMC Robert Hill, but the calls went unanswered.

The authorities have yet to remedy to the situation.

In a story carried on January 21, the Observer highlighted the health hazard caused by raw sewage in Cross Roads and witnessed commuters, businesspeople and their staff in the area risking their health by skipping over the filth, dodging splashes by unsuspecting motorists and in some cases, doing business in the midst of the foul-scented sewage flow.

Further, people who remain in the area over extended periods due to work or otherwise, are forced to endure the stench, which some have reported causes headaches and other forms of discomfort.

One individual who works near the unsanitary area said he has to be extra cautious not to be splashed. He however shared that some people were not so lucky.

“Weh day a bus splash up some girls weh did a walk past. A dat mek mi nuh stand up pon di front because dem ever a splash. It need fi fix, man,” he said.

One man who vends between the Cross Roads Meat Market and a restaurant, described the situation as a disgrace.

Additionally, a male vendor outside the Cross Roads Market charged that the authorities have no care for their health and well-being. He said numerous complaints have been made and the situation has also been highlighted multiple times on various media platforms.

“This is Cross Roads and all kinds of dignitaries go up and down,” he said in reference to politicians heading to Gordon House on Duke Street and high-level businesspeople heading to and from downtown Kingston, who drive through Crosss Roads.

“A pure people get splash up, and mi nuh know why nothing can't be done bout it,” he bemoaned.