Final Note: Toni-Ann Singh meets with Jamaica’s leaders to close-out visit

Final Note: Toni-Ann Singh meets with Jamaica’s leaders to close-out visitMonday, December 23, 2019
The reigning Miss World dedicated her final day back home to paying courtesy calls on four high ranking officials within the political directorate in Jamaica.
She met with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke and Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, as she wrapped up her four-day trip to the island of her birth.
She got the opportunity to interact with these persons, where she was able to share her story and to get words of encouragement as she now takes on the mantle of being Miss World and carry out its associated responsibilities across the world.
She, however, did not leave empty-handed and in some cases, she was bestowed with additional responsibilities as she will not only be representing the Miss World organization but also be an international representative of the country of her birth.
Chief among the gifts she received is her appointment as an Ambassador of Jamaica by Prime Minister Holness and being provided with a diplomatic passport.
She was also designated an ambassador for the Governor General’s ‘I Believe Initiative’ as she was found quite befitting of the role when she met with Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen on Monday at King’s House.
Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke also got in on the action and presented the beautiful songstress with commemorative gold coins of Jamaican icons Bob Marley and Usain Bolt, valued at US$1800*, when she visited with him on Monday.
She also paid a visit to the Leader of the Opposition, where she met with Dr Peter Phillips who was accompanied by MP Lisa Hanna who is also a former Miss World.
Toni-Ann is expected to leave the island later this evening.
*Information gleaned from the Bank of Jamaica website.
