Final tests of coronavirus vaccines to start next month

Final tests of coronavirus vaccines to start next monthFriday, June 12, 2020
|
BUZZ Fam, let’s keep our fingers crossed that a coronavirus vaccine will be available soon.
Thee first experimental coronavirus vaccine in the United States is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the virus, and Brazil is testing a different shot from China.
While the health officials work on the vaccine, they are worries about where they would conducts testing, and if people will volunteer.
Moderna Inc. said Thursday the vaccine it is developing with the National Institutes of Health will be tested in 30,000 people in the US. Some will get the real shot and some a dummy shot, as scientists carefully compare which group winds up with the most infections.
With far fewer coronavirus cases in China, Sinovac Biotech turned to Brazil, the epicentre of Latin America’s outbreak, for at least part of its final testing.
The government of São Paulo announced Thursday that Sinovac will ship enough of its experimental vaccine to test in 9,000 Brazilians starting next month.
If it works, “this vaccine we will be able to immunise millions of Brazilians,” said São Paulo´s Governor Joao Doria.
Worldwide, about a dozen COVID-19 potential vaccines are in early stages of testing.
Vaccines train the body to recognise a virus and fight back, and specialists say it’s vital to test shots made in different ways — to increase the odds that at least one kind will work.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy